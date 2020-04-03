Man Group plc Sells 50,411 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,411 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $63.67 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

