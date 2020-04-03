Man Group plc Sells 374,697 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374,697 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.90% of Intersect ENT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 97,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

