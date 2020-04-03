Man Group plc Sells 37,214 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.74% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sid Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

