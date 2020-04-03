Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 816.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,089 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

NYSE BWA opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

