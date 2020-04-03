Man Group plc Raises Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,087 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Westrock worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $26.79 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

