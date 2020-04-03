Man Group plc Raises Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Semtech worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,191 shares of company stock worth $1,337,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

