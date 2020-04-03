Man Group plc Purchases 46,860 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Summit Materials worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

