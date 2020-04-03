Man Group plc Purchases 1,938 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Man Group plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

