Man Group plc Purchases 129,964 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $38,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.68 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

