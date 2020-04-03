Man Group plc Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.