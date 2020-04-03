Man Group plc Invests $7.40 Million in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

