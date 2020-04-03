Man Group plc Invests $6.89 Million in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 319,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

