Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 436.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,482 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.