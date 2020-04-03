Man Group plc Increases Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 341.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.19% of Schneider National worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

