Man Group plc Has $6.26 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.