Man Group plc Cuts Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 101,212 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

TMUS opened at $84.41 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

