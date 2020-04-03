Man Group plc Buys 290,757 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Regions Financial stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

