Man Group plc Buys 24,011 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after purchasing an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $164.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

