Man Group plc Buys 17,558 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.