Man Group plc Buys 11,055 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Helen of Troy worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.81.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

