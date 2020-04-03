Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,033 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CORT shares. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

