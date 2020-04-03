Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 173,397 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,000. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 380,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 168,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

