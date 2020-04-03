Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

