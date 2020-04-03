Man Group plc Acquires 369,591 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 439.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,591 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 19.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.