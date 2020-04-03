Man Group plc Acquires 16,967 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Coupa Software worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock worth $23,812,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

