Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Gap Down to $173.00

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.30, but opened at $173.00. Linde shares last traded at $164.40, with a volume of 1,685,502 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

