Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.