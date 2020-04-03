Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 32,429 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 30.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

