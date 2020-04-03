Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

URI stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.