Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,815 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 172,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,430,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

