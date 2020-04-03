Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kadant worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,548,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 13,940.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadant by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.22.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $69.58 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $784.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $622,862.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $744,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,356.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,992 shares of company stock worth $3,476,105. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.