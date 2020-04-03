Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.37% of Irhythm Technologies worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,027,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.