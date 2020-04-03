Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells 2,428 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $12,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $49,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RYI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 374,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.