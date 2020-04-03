Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells 2,428 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $12,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $49,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:RYI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.
