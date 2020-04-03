IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

IGIFF stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

