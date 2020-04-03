Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $33.30. Hess shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 1,656,230 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after buying an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

