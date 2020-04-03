GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,757 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSKY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. GreenSky Inc has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $654.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.49.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

