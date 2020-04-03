Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Graham worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Graham by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.06.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

