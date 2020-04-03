Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graham were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $337.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.