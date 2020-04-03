Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Shares of GT stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.