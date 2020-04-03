Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,544 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Genworth Financial worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,469,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,040,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.