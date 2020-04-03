Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Downgraded by CIBC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.64. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of $228.16 and a 12-month high of $502.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $15.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.31%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.