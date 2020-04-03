EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

EXPGY opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

