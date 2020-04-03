Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

