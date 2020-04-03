Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Envestnet worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,541,595. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 1.81. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

