ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.63.
About ECN Capital
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.