ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

