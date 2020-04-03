Deutsche Bank Downgrades RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Hold

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.