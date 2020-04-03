David G. Foster Sells 5,448 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP David G. Foster sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $18,686.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $125,335,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 752,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 559,035 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

