Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.16)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.16–0.14 EPS.

Cree stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.48.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

