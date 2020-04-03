Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102,611 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

