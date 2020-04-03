Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corecivic by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 189,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Corecivic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corecivic by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Corecivic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Corecivic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

